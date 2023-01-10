Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPMSP Exam Date Sheet 2023: 58 Lakh students to take UP Board Exam this year

UPMSP Exam Date Sheet 2023: The wait for UP Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet is over now as the UPMSP has announced the exam dates for classes 10 and 12. As per the date sheet for UP Board Exam 2023, the classes 10 and 12 board exams will commence on February 16, 2023. The last for the UP Board Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 are March 03 and 04, 2023 respectively. over 58 lakh students will appear for this year's up board examination.

UP Board Exam 2023 to be held at 8,752 centres

Of these 31.2 lakh students are for Class 10 and 27.5 lakh students are for Class 12. The examinations will be held at 8,752 centres across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh. According to the timetable for the 2023 examinations released by the secretary, of UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla, the Class 10 examinations will be held in 13 working days and will end on March 3.

Stitched answer sheet for the examinees

The Class 12 examinations will be held in 14 working days and will end on March 4. For the first time, UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets. The move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from changing answer sheets of meritorious students because in previous year's there were complaints of changing copies by removing staples.

Barcodes and Monograms on the answer sheets

Also, answer sheets given to the students will have barcodes and monograms on them. The initiatives are being taken with the aim to eliminate the scope of manipulation of answer sheets. The Board will also conduct random checks of some answer sheets using the barcodes which will further put a noose around those involved in copying. Over three crore answer sheets will be required for the UP Board examinations. Model exam questions for Class 10 and Class 12.

