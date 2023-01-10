UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet: Released! Check here exam dates and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet: Released on this website | check here

UP Board Class 12 Date Sheet: The date sheet for class 12 up board 2023 is out now. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the exam schedule. Students who will appear for UP Board 2023 Exam can now check the exam dates. According to the date sheet for the Class 12 UP Board, the exam will be conducted between February 16, 2023 and March 04, 2023.

Class 12th UP Board Exam

As per the latest updates, the UP Board examination will be held at 8,752 centres across the state. The class 12th exams will be conducted on 14 working days from February to March 2023. Whereas, the class 10th up board exam will be held on 13 working days.

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th Date Sheet 2023

According to the class 12th date sheet, the up board exams will start with Hindi/Elementary Hindi/Military Sciences paper. This year around 58 lakh students will appear for the UP Board exam 2023. Around 31.2 and 27.5 lakh students have registered for UP Board Exam 2023.

Stitched Answer Sheet

Earlier, the UP government announced, that this year the students will be provided with stitched answer sheets for the board exam 2023. This step of the UP Government was taken to prevent and prohibit the use of unfair means in the examination. Orders of over 3 crore stitched answer sheets were given to the publications.

