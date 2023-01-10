Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: Released! See here full schedule

UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: The date sheet for the class 10th board exam is out now. Check here full schedule for class 10th board exam 2023.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2023 12:58 IST
UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: Released! know how to check from direct link

UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the class 10th board exam. Students can now check and download the date sheet for the class 10 board exam 2023 here. As per the date sheet released by the UP Board, the exam for class 10 will start on February 16, 2023. The end date for the class 10 board exam is March 03, 2023. Students can now visit the official website to check the full schedule of the exam. 

Exam Date    Exam Time Subject
16 February 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Hindi 
21 February 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Maths
21 February 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Computer
21 February 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Sanskrit 
23 February 2023    8 AM to 11:15 PM Commerce
25 February 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Drawing 
27 February 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Science
01 March 2023         8 AM to 11:15 PM English 
03 March 2023 8 AM to 11:15 PM Social Science 

