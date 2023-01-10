UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: Released! See here full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: Released! know how to check from direct link

UP Board Class 10th Date Sheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the class 10th board exam. Students can now check and download the date sheet for the class 10 board exam 2023 here. As per the date sheet released by the UP Board, the exam for class 10 will start on February 16, 2023. The end date for the class 10 board exam is March 03, 2023. Students can now visit the official website to check the full schedule of the exam.