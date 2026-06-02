Lalit Modi's old 'reply to my SMS' post for Sushmita Sen resurfaces amid renewed buzz

New Delhi:

When former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen in 2022, it wasn't just their holiday pictures that caught everyone's attention. The post also featured several throwback photographs, suggesting that the two had shared a connection and friendship for years before making their relationship public.

Lalit and Sushmita broke up in 2023. However, their names have yet again surfaced together after the businessman spoke about their relationship and breakup.

Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi's throwback tweet from 2013 goes viral

Adding to the buzz, an old social media exchange between the two from 2013 resurfaced online soon after the relationship reveal in 2022. The exchange began when Lalit Modi shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Sushmita Sen on social media. In the image, Modi could be seen sending the message, "Okay, I commit."

Responding to it, Sushmita wrote, "You are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken…Commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here's to 47."

The conversation soon caught the attention of social media users. After noticing the screenshot on X, Sushmita reacted publicly and wrote, "Gotcha 47." However, it appeared that Modi was hoping for a response elsewhere too. Shortly afterwards, he posted another tweet directed at the actor, saying, "Sushmita Sen, reply to my SMS."

Why are Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen in the news?

Lalit Modi, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, has revealed that Sushmita Sen was sitting right beside him when he made their relationship public in 2022, a post that went on to dominate headlines and social media conversations for days.

Looking back at the moment, Modi said Sushmita never believed he would actually hit the publish button. "I did it right in front of her. She didn't think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button," he said.

The businessman recalled that they were on a flight back to London when the announcement was made. By the time they landed, the news had spread everywhere.

"By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that," he said.

Even years later, Modi says he stands by his decision and has no regrets about sharing the relationship with the world. "It really did break the internet. For a few days, it seemed like that's all anyone was talking about. But we had a beautiful story and I don't regret a single minute of it," he said.

Reflecting on their time together, Modi spoke warmly about the impact Sushmita had on his life and said their relationship remains one of his cherished memories.

"Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much a part of my life at that time. It was just that the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. It was a very, very special relationship. I have fond memories of her. I wish her nothing but the best. She's an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable," said Modi.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali.

Also read: When Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official: The post is still live