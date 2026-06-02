When Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official: The post is still live

New Delhi:

Back in 2022, businessman Lalit Modi surprised everyone when he made his relationship with actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen public. The former IPL chairman had taken to X (then Twitter) and shared a series of pictures with Sushmita from their vacations, confirming that they were together. Though they have parted ways, their photos together still remain on Lalit Modi's X account.

When Lalit Modi announced that he was dating Sushmita Sen

The announcement quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments online, with social media flooded with reactions and discussions. The photos showed the two spending time together during trips to destinations including the Maldives and Sardinia.

Sharing the pictures, Lalit Modi wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure (sic)."

Soon after, came another post: "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Lalit Modi reveals Sushmita Sen was with him when he announced relationship in 2022

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi has revealed that Sushmita Sen was right beside him when he publicly announced their relationship in 2022, a post that soon became one of the biggest talking points on social media.

Looking back at the moment, Modi said Sushmita did not believe he would actually go ahead and share the post. "I did it right in front of her. She didn't think I would actually post it. We were arguing about something on the plane and she said, 'You're not going to post this.' I laughed and pressed the button," he said.

The former IPL chairman recalled that they were flying back to London when he made the announcement. By the time they landed, the internet had already erupted with reactions.

"By the time we landed, all hell had broken loose. But there was nothing wrong with it. She never asked me to take it down, and I never considered doing that," he said.

Modi also said he has never regretted making the relationship public despite the intense attention it received. "It really did break the internet. For a few days, it seemed like that's all anyone was talking about. But we had a beautiful story and I don't regret a single minute of it," he said.

Reflecting on their time together, Modi spoke warmly about Sushmita and the impact she had on his life. He credited her for helping him grow as a person and described their relationship as deeply meaningful despite the challenges that eventually came in the way.

"Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much a part of my life at that time. It was just that the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. It was a very, very special relationship. I have fond memories of her. I wish her nothing but the best. She's an amazing woman, and what she has done as a single mother to her daughters, Renee and Alisah, is remarkable," said Modi.

Later, in 2023, the former Miss Universe appeared in an interview and called it "just another phase" of his life.

Also read: Lalit Modi says Sushmita Sen paid for everything during their relationship: 'I was a kept boyfriend'