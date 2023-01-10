Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Exam 2023: Date sheet for classes 10, 12 released | Check on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The date sheet is now available on the official website. Students can now check and download the date sheet from upmsp.edu.in. As per the date sheet released by the UP Board, the board exams for class 10 will start from February 16, 2023, to March 3, 2023. From February 16, 2023, to March 4, 2023, the board exams for class 12 will be held.

Students were waiting for the exam date sheet for a long time. Now, the full exam schedule is released by the UP Board. The model test papers are available on the official website of the UP Board. For better preparation, students must solve model papers, sample papers and give mock tests.