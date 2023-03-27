Govt to introduce new NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP likely from 2024-25: Education Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

NCERT Textbooks: The Education Ministry on Monday said that new NCERT textbooks in accordance with New Education Policy are likely to be introduced from the academic year 2024-25, PTI quoted officials.

The NCERT textbooks for all grades will be revised in accordance with National Curriculum Framework, officials said.

The government also informed that an institutional framework will be developed to ensure textbooks get updated on regular basis.

