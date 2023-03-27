Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Govt to introduce new NCERT textbooks revised as per NEP likely from 2024-25: Education Ministry

The NCERT textbooks for all grades will be revised in accordance with National Curriculum Framework, officials said.

NCERT Textbooks: The Education Ministry on Monday said that new NCERT textbooks in accordance with New Education Policy are likely to be introduced from the academic year 2024-25, PTI quoted officials.

The government also informed that an institutional framework will be developed to ensure textbooks get updated on regular basis.

