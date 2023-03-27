Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Class 10th result today? MAJOR updates here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the result of the Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2023 today on the official websites. As per news reports, the result is likely to be declared today on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, no official confirmation is there regarding the BSEB Class 10th result release date. Once the result of the students gets released, they will be notified here.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Class 10th Result

It is expected that the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the result of the candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10th exam this year will be declared soon. Candidates must visit the official website of BSEB regularly to stay updated with the recent development.

Minimum marks to qualify for the exam

Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 for class 10th this year must note that a minimum of 33 per cent (total aggregate) is needed to qualify for the exam. If a student fails to qualify for the exam will be given another chance in the supplementary exams.

Marksheet

The mark sheet of the students will be available a few days later after the declaration of the result. The board generally doesn't release the mark sheet of the candidates on the result declaration date.

Websites to check the result

As per the trend of BSEB, prior to the result, the board makes an announcement for the result date and time. Students who appeared for the Class 10th BSEB exam will be able to check their results on results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Recently BSEB declared the intermediate result, talking about students who excelled in the exams, Ayushi scored 474 marks (98.8 per cent) in science, Mohdisha secured 475 marks (95 per cent) in arts and Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak jointly topped with 475 marks (95 per cent) each in Commerce.

