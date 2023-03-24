Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 Matric (10) Result expected to release soon; Latest Updates

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 10th Board Exam 2023 result soon. Once, the result of the candidates gets released, they will be able to access their scorecards on the official website. BSEB will release the results of around 16 lakh candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board Exam 2023.

BSEB Class 10th Result

Soon after BSEB announced the class 12th result, students flooded social media with their queries regarding the release of the class 10th result 2023. It is expected the BSEB will release the result of the students anytime soon on its official website. Before releasing the result, BSEB will make an announcement for the Bihar board matric result date and time.

As per the trend of BSEB, prior to the result, the board makes an announcement for the result date and time. Students who appeared for the Class 10th BSEB exam will be able to check their results on results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Vidyakul students came out with shining colours at the state and district level in the Bihar Board Intermediate Exams for 2023 in the results that were announced by the Bihar Board Examination Committee on Tuesday.

Recently BSEB declared the intermediate result, talking about students who excelled in the exams, Ayushi scored 474 marks (98.8 per cent) in science, Mohdisha secured 475 marks (95 per cent) in arts and Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak jointly topped with 475 marks (95 per cent) each in Commerce.