BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 10th: Result date likely to be announced today | Check

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result date for class 10 today. However, no official confirmation is there. The BSEB Patna is anticipated to make an announcement soon regarding the Bihar Board Exam 2023 Result soon.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023: Result Date

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to make an announcement prior to the release of the result. Over 16 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class 10th BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2023 are waiting for their results. Recently the board announced the Class 12th result on the official website. It is expected that the board can make an announcement anytime soon.

BSEB Class 10th Result

Soon after BSEB announced the class 12th result, students flooded social media with their queries regarding the release of the class 10th result 2023. It is expected the BSEB will release the result of the students anytime soon on its official website. Before releasing the result, BSEB will make an announcement for the Bihar board matric result date and time.

Websites to check the result

As per the trend of BSEB, prior to the result, the board makes an announcement for the result date and time. Students who appeared for the Class 10th BSEB exam will be able to check their results on results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Recently BSEB declared the intermediate result, talking about students who excelled in the exams, Ayushi scored 474 marks (98.8 per cent) in science, Mohdisha secured 475 marks (95 per cent) in arts and Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak jointly topped with 475 marks (95 per cent) each in Commerce.