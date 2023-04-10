GCET 2023 registration begins at goacet.in, Check link, step-by-step guide, exam date and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOACET goa cet 2022 registration link available at goacet.in

GCET 2023 registration begins: The registrations for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 have been started today, April 10, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at goacet.in. The last date for submission of the online application is April 20, 2023.

GCET 2023 Exam Date

The Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) is scheduled to be held on May 13 and 14. The results for the same will be announced by May 20. Candidates have been advised to pay the application fee of Rs. 2000/- As per the notice, the candidates will be able to download and take a printout of the admit card from their registered email in due course of time.

GCET 2023: How to apply?

Go to the official website of Goacet - goacet.in

Click on the registration tab

Register yourself with a valid email ID, which is to be used as a Login ID.

The student has to log in using the registered email id and fill up the application form and make a payment.

Opt for the preferred exam center

In case, the choice of the center is not available, then you will be directed to choose the next available center

Submit the application form and save it for future reference

GCET 2023 Important Dates

Subject Day and Date Time Physics Day 1: Saturday, May 13, 2023 10 AM to 12 PM Chemistry Day 1: Saturday, May 13, 20203 2.00 PM to 4 PM Mathematics Day 2: Sunday, May 14, 2023 10 AM to 12 PM

About Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 is a state-level Engineering entrance exam organized by the Directorate of Technical Education Goa (DTE Goa) for admission to various degree courses in Engineering and Pharmacy in Colleges within the State of Goa.

