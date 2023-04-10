Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. GCET 2023 registration begins at goacet.in, Check link, step-by-step guide, exam date and more

GCET 2023 registration begins at goacet.in, Check link, step-by-step guide, exam date and more

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 is a state-level Engineering entrance exam scheduled to be held in May 2023. Check registration link, exam schedule, how to apply, and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal Goa Updated on: April 10, 2023 18:18 IST
Goa CET 2023 registration, when is gcet exam 2023, gcet goa 2023,
Image Source : GOACET goa cet 2022 registration link available at goacet.in

GCET 2023 registration begins: The registrations for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 have been started today, April 10, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at goacet.in. The last date for submission of the online application is April 20, 2023.

GCET 2023 Exam Date

The Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) is scheduled to be held on May 13 and 14. The results for the same will be announced by May 20. Candidates have been advised to pay the application fee of Rs. 2000/- As per the notice, the candidates will be able to download and take a printout of the admit card from their registered email in due course of time. 

GCET 2023: How to apply?

  • Go to the official website of Goacet - goacet.in 
  • Click on the registration tab
  • Register yourself with a valid email ID, which is to be used as a Login ID.
  • The student has to log in using the registered email id and fill up the application form and make a payment. 
  • Opt for the preferred exam center
  • In case, the choice of the center is not available, then you will be directed to choose the next available center
  • Submit the application form and save it for future reference

GCET 2023 Important Dates

Subject  Day and Date  Time
Physics Day 1: Saturday, May 13, 2023  10 AM to 12 PM
Chemistry Day 1: Saturday, May 13, 20203  2.00 PM to 4 PM
Mathematics  Day 2: Sunday, May 14, 2023 10 AM to 12 PM 

 

About Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023 is a state-level Engineering entrance exam organized by the Directorate of Technical Education Goa (DTE Goa) for admission to various degree courses in Engineering and Pharmacy in Colleges within the State of Goa. 

Direct Registration Link

Login 

ALSO READ | UP BEd JEE 2023 Application deadline extended till May 15; New DATES here

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 Application Form correction ends today; Check editable fields

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News