NEET UG 2023 Application Form correction ends today; Check editable fields

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG 2023 Applicaiton Form

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 application form correction window today, April 10. Candidates who wish to make changes in their NEET UG application form 2023 can do so through the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in till 11:50 PM.

The NTA has allowed candidates to make changes in their name, date of birth, father's name, mother's name, category, sub-category, exam city, question paper medium and education qualification. Applicants will not be able to edit their mobile number, email address, permanent address and present address.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Steps to make changes

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to edit the NEET UG 2023 application form.

Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the candidate activity section and click on the 'NEET(UG) 2023 Correction Window' link.

On the next window, enter the application number, password and security pin.

The NEET UG 2023 Application Form will appear on the screen.

Proceed to make necessary changes in the application form and save it.

Submit the NEET UG 2023 Application Form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 application form last date today; Direct link

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date And Details

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. The examination will be held offline in pen and paper based in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 20 minutes. The NEET UG 2023 question paper will comprise of four sections -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Candidates will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 720 marks.