CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in; check exam schedule, admit card date and link

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who registered for the entrance exam can download CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 21, to May 24. The admit cards for the same will be released three days before the exam. The university has released the exam city intimation slip for candidates to indicate the city of their exam center well in advance.

Candidates have been advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the city intimation slip. Candidates can check the date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers, and medium of exam which was filled by the candidate at the time of application submission.

Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed in the City Intimation Slip, these will be issued subsequently, reads a notice released by the NTA.

Candidates should note that this is not the Admit Card for CUET (UG) - 2023. The testing agency will release the Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 later. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates, reads the notice.

CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip: How to download

Visit the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Intimation of Examination City for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) -2023] for the examination scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023'

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned in the CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip and save it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

