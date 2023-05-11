CUET PG 2023 registration window concludes today at cuet.nta.nic.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 registration window ends today, May 11

CUET PG 2023 application process last date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 today, May 11. Candidates who want to appear in the CUET PG 2023 can submit their applications at cuet.nta.nic.in before the closure of the application window. The online registration window will be accessible till 9 PM. However, the payment gateway will be accessible till 11.59 PM, today.

The testing agency reopened the application window yesterday, May 10. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications have been advised to do so before the closure of the application window. CUET PG correction window will open on May 12 and 13.

CUET PG 2023: When will the exam be conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled CUET PG 2023 exam for June 5 to 12. The exam will be held in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 12 PM), Afternoon (3 PM to 5 PM). The admit cards for the same will be allotted 15 days before the exam.

CUET PG 2023: How to submit the application form?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET PG 2023 application form'

It will redirect you to the login page where you must enter your registration details and proceed with the application form.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page for future reference

