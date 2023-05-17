CUET UG 2023 Admit Card likely tomorrow; Know where, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 admit card expected tomorrow

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 admit card tomorrow, May 18. Aspirants who have registered for the second edition of the CUET UG entrance test will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2023 exam from May 21 for approximately 16.85 lakh candidates. The testing agency has already issued the city intimation slip for CUET UG exam scheduled on May 21, 22, 23, and 24, 2023 to inform candidates in advance about their exam city. The agency has also earlier informed that the CUET UG admit card 2023 will be issued three day prior to the commencement of exam.

Candidates should note that the CUET UG admit card is an important document to carry on exam day. Along with the hall ticket aspirants will also have to carry a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form (if applicable). The CUET admit card will include details such as name of candidate, application number, roll number, centre code, centre address, exam day, shift timing, photograph, signature and exam day instructions.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in; check exam schedule, admit card date and link

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip OUT for exams scheduled from May 25 to 28, get link here

How to Download CUET Admit Card 2023

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the CUET Admit Card 2023 online through the official website.