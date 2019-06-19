MIT rated World's Best University for 7th time in row. Here's the top 10 list

Image Source : AP IMAGES MIT rated World's Best University for 7th time in row

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has ranked as number 1 in the QS World University Rankings 2019 yet again. The varsity has topped the list consecutively the seventh time.

Since 2011 QS World University Rankings has been releasing the list of top universities of the world, annually. The rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact.

Here is the list of world's top 10 universities according to 2019 QS World University Rankings:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology or MIT: The world's top university's mission is to advance knowledge in science, technology, and areas of scholarship that can help to make the world a better place.

2. Stanford University: One of the largest university campuses in the US, the varsity is nicknamed as the 'billionaire factory'.

3. Harvard University: The oldest higher education institution in the US, HU is widely regarded in terms of its influence, reputation, and academic pedigree as a leading university in the world.

4. California Institute of Technology (Caltech): With high research output as well as many high-quality facilities, Caltech is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution.

5. University of Oxford: One of the oldest universities in the English-speaking world, is actually so ancient that its founding date is still unknown.

6. University of Cambridge: The university divided into 31 autonomous colleges, has an 800-year history that makes it the fourth-oldest university in the world.

7. ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology: Established in 1855 as the Swiss Federal Polytechnic School, world's leading universities in science and technology.

8. Imperial College London: The university based in South Kensington in London, focuses solely on science, engineering, medicine, and business.

9. University of Chicago: Established in 1856, this private research university is among America’s top universities, and holds top-ten positions in various national and international rankings.

10. UCL: The world’s top multidisciplinary universities with outstanding results in the latest Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2014, UCL has an international reputation for the quality of its research and teaching.

