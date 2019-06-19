IIT Bombay is India's top institute in QS World University Ranking

IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT) Bombay has emerged as India's top university, rising to the tenth position in the 2019 QS World University Ranking. For the second consecutive year, IIT Bombay has emerged as the best institute of the country.

According to reports, twenty-three Indian institutes feature in the sixteenth edition of the QS World University Ranking. IIT Bombay ranks 152nd, IIT Delhi-- 182 an Indian Institute of Science Bangalore--184 in the global top 200 ranks.

As compared to last year, four of the 23 Indian institutes have improved their position while seven dropped in rank. Meanwhile, OP Jindal Global is the only new entrant from India in the 2019 year.

“While this new edition of the QS World University Rankings shows that the Indian Higher Education system is making progress in some key areas, the sector requires more substantial, sustained and strategic investments both in research and education. Experts deem the current budget inadequate for a country with incredible potential and great ambitions,” said Ben Sowter, QS Research Director.

According to the QS ranking, IIT Bombay's rise in ranking is attributed to improvements in its research performance.

In the Citations per Faculty indicator, it ranks 184 globally and its faculty’s research impact ranks above the global average. Meanwhile, IISc Bangalore has achieved the world’s second-best score for research impact, adjusted for faculty size, according to the ranking.

The institute has achieved a perfect score of 100/100 for QS’s Citations per Faculty metric. Following which is the first Indian institution ever to see its research cited more than 100,000 times in a five-year period.

Notably, IISc Bangalore, which was India's second-best institute last year, has been overtaken by IIT Delhi in 2019 QS ranking.

According to a QS statement, it is “…due to a weakening performance in QS’s Academic Reputation indicator, which incorporates the expert insight of 94,000 academics across the world, IISc Bangalore is now India’s third-best university. It has fallen behind IIT Delhi, which drops in rank, and now places 182.”

In global higher education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds produced, QS ranks the world's top 1,00 universities. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the world’s best for a record eighth consecutive year in QS ranks.