TMC disrespected President, tribals; their reign coming to an end: PM Modi fires off poll bugle in Bengal

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress during a massive rally in Kolkata, saying the party could not accept the honour of President Droupadi Murmu. Addressing supporters at the conclusion of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra campaign, PM Modi said the state government had disrespected the President during her recent visit to Bengal.

“Just a few days ago, the President of our country, the esteemed daughter of the Adivasi community, Hon’ble Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, had come to Bengal. She was to participate in the sacred festival of the Santhal Adivasi tradition, but this ruthless government, steeped in arrogance, not only boycotted that program but handed it over entirely to utter chaos,” PM Modi said.

He added that the ruling party could not accept the honour given to an Adivasi leader holding the country’s highest constitutional post. “Because a daughter of the Adivasi community holds such a high position, the TMC folks could not accept her honour,” he said.

'Storm of change cannot be stopped'

The Prime Minister also said that political change in the state was inevitable and accused the government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of bringing what he described as “maha jungleraj” to the state.

“No matter how hard this tyrannical government tries, it will not be able to stop the storm of change,” PM Modi said, claiming that the countdown had begun for the ruling party in Bengal.

PM Modi accuses TMC of blocking development

PM Modi further alleged that the Trinamool Congress was preventing development in the state by blocking several welfare schemes launched by the central government. “TMC neither works nor allows others to work. Many central schemes are being stalled in Bengal,” he said, accusing the state government of stopping projects that could benefit people.

Concern over youth migration

Speaking about the challenges faced by young people in the state, PM Modi said many youths were being forced to leave Bengal in search of opportunities. “Youths of Bengal are suffering under the curse of exodus. They are neither getting degrees nor jobs,” he said during the rally.

Promise of rule of law

The Prime Minister also said that once political change takes place in the state, strict rule of law would return. “Bengal will again have rule of law. TMC leaders accused of atrocities will not be spared,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several infrastructure projects related to roads, railways, ports and shipping. “Today, from the soil of Kolkata, a new chapter of development is being written for West Bengal and eastern India,” he said.