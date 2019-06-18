NEST Result 2019: National Entrance Screening Test result declared, Check @nestexam.in

Image Source : TWITTER National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2019

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result has been declared at the NEST official website nestexam.in.

NEST is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

NEST was conducted on June 1, 2019 in two sessions, this year.

Here is how you can check the result

Visit the official website nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link -- NEST 2019 result.

The link will direct to a new page of NEST.

On the new page, enter the NEST roll no. and DOB . Then click on the login button.

The NEST 2019 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

Availability of seats for NEST 2019 Admission