NEST Result 2019: National Entrance Screening Test result declared, Check @nestexam.in

Kicker: National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2019 has been declared on the official website nestexam.in. Here are steps to download marks and calculate NEST results

New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 20:56 IST
National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result has been declared at the NEST official website nestexam.in

NEST is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

NEST was conducted on June 1, 2019 in two sessions, this year.

Here is how you can check the result

  • Visit the official website nestexam.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link -- NEST 2019 result.
  • The link will direct to a new page of NEST.
  • On the new page, enter the NEST roll no. and DOB . Then click on the login button.
  • The NEST 2019 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a print out of the result for future reference
Availability of seats for NEST 2019 Admission
Category NISER CEBS
General 101 23
OBC 54 12
SC 30 7
ST 15 3
PWD 5% of seats in each category 5% of seats in each category
Total 200 45
Supernumerary Quota (J&K) 2 2
Total Proposed Intake 202 47

