Singer-rapper Badshah gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang over Tateeree song row

New Delhi:

Renowned Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Saturday. For the unversed, the singer is embroiled in controversy following his song Tateeree and it is in connection with this very track that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued the threats.

Threat was posted from Randeep Malik Anil Pandit's FB account

A Facebook post claiming to be associated from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang made the death threat. The note from the FB profile named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit read, 'Jai Mahakal, Jai Shri Ram. Regarding the firing incident that took place today at the office of Garry and Shanky, located on Assandh Road, Panipat, at the Western Union outlet (a hub for Hawala operations), it was orchestrated by me, RANDEEP MALIK and ANIL PANDIT (USA). This individual was damaging the nation's economy by siphoning the country's wealth abroad through the Hawala system. He operates this illicit Hawala business on a massive scale.'

The FB post further reads, 'We had issued him a warning via phone call, but he failed to heed it. This was merely a trailer; the full picture is yet to come. Furthermore, I warn everyone involved in Hawala operations: mend your ways while you still have the chance, or else the consequences for all of you will be dire. Note: To Singer Badshah, you who have attempted to tarnish the culture of Haryana: we showed you a trailer at your club back in 2024; this time, we will put a bullet straight through your forehead.'

(Image Source : RANDEEP MALIK ANIL PANDIT'S FB)Badshah gets death threat

Tateeree controversy adds to Badshah's troubles

The Haryana Women Commission served Badshah with a notice on March 6, 2026, and he was summoned to the SP office in Panipat. Badshah’s counsel requested that he be permitted to appear before the Commission via video conference. After the song was released on the March 1, 2026, the Panchkula police took down the song from YouTube as it was objected to by the public. After the song was released, it has come under fire from the Women Commission and various social organisations.

Also Read: Badshah's Tateeree song row: Haryana Women Commission orders for arrest, calls to seize his passport