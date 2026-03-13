Badshah's Tateeree song row: Haryana Women Commission orders for arrest, calls to seize his passport

New Delhi:

Badshah's recently released song Tateeree has become talk of the town with calls emerging for the singer's arrest. The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken a strict stance on the matter. Chairperson Renu Bhatia has directed the Panipat and Panchkula police to arrest the rapper after he missed the 3 pm deadline to appear before the Commission and explain his side.

She stated, “Badshah will not be allowed to perform anywhere in India. Notices have been issued across the state.” She also appealed for his passport to be seized.

Chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women Renu Bhatia orders for Badshah's arrest

Chairperson Renu Bhatia said she was issuing a clear warning to Badshah, emphasising that the Women’s Commission is now standing firmly for the safety of Haryana’s daughters. In the Tateeree song controversy, she ordered the arrest of rapper-singer Badshah. However, he failed to appear in response to the Commission’s summons on Friday, March 13, 2026. His lawyers appeared on his behalf, arguing that he could not attend due to professional commitments and requested more time. The Commission had given a deadline of 3:00 pm, but despite this, Badshah did not appear, and action is now set to be taken against him.

Bollywood rapper Badshah did not appear before the Commission today. During the meeting, Renu Bhatia expressed her anger, warning that strict action would be taken if he did not present himself by 3:00 pm. She subsequently instructed the SPs of Panchkula and Panipat to arrange for his arrest and to seize his passport, ensuring he does not leave the country. She stressed that the Commission is taking action to protect women and daughters.

Tateeree controversy adds to Badshah's troubles

The Haryana Women's Commission had sent Badshah a notice on March 6, 2026, asking him to appear at the Panipat SP office over objectionable lyrics in Tateeree and certain shots involving girls. Badshah’s lawyers requested permission to present his case via video conference, citing security concerns. Following the release of the song on March 1, 2026, the Panchkula police had also removed it from YouTube due to public objection. Since its release, the song has faced criticism from the Women’s Commission and several social organisations.

In response to the controversy, Badshah released a video stating, "Some lines and scenes from my song 'Tateeree' have hurt the sentiments of people in Haryana. I am myself from Haryana. Please forgive me, considering me a son of Haryana."

(Input – Sanjeet Chaudhary, Panipat)

