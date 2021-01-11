Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/INDIA TV CBSE Class 9, 11 students 'not prepared' for offline exams, urge board to consider online mode

The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a plethora of challenges for students across the country. The uncertainty led by the contagion has been nothing less than nerve-racking for students, who fear attending offline classes or appearing for exams physically. Now, CBSE Class 9 and 11 students have expressed similar apprehensions. Taking to social media, several students have urged the board to consider holding examinations in online mode.

Students have been flooding Twitter using #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th to voice their objection to offline examinations. Some say that the closure of schools and almost no-classroom teaching has made their situation worse. Many students say that the teachers have not been able to cover the entire syllabus yet.

"Either the government should give time to Class 11 and 9 students as they did for Class 10 and 12 or hold our test online," a student told India TV Digital.

"We are not well prepared for the exams/practicals. My school has not even finished the syllabus. How are they so sure on conducting the exams offline when we had an online school for almost a year," a Noida-based student said.

Exam of class 9th and 11th should be taken online because the whole year we were not able to study properly due to online classes and that's why the exam should be conducted online@nidhiindiatv @cbseindia29 — Adi Pandey (@AdiPand76155448) January 11, 2021

"It is not safe for students to take offline exams as teachers have tested positive in many states including Karnataka, Bihar, Mizoram. CBSE should conduct online exams for Class 9, 11," a student shared.

Echoing similar concerns, a Class 11 student expressed inability for appearing in offline examinations as the pandemic is far from over. "We are not ready to take offline papers. Plus, in some states, teachers, and students are affected after reopening of schools," he wrote.

For the class 11, whole year Online Classes have been taken, but now at the end why CBSE Schools are taking the exams in the offline mode. With having all the facilities to conduct the exams online. @nidhiindiatv@cbseindia29@EduMinOfIndia @DrRPNishank — Bhavya Ketankumar Patel (@BhavyaKetankum1) January 9, 2021

If all the meetings are going online nowadays then why should the health of students be compromised, pls sir we want online exams . pls sir we trust you and know u will listen to us @DrRPNishank @narendramodi — Akshit Tiwari (@AkshitT65450169) January 7, 2021

Recently, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted physically from May 4 to June 10. The practical exams are scheduled to happen from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15. Practical exams are usually conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams have been delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

