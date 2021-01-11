Monday, January 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. CBSE Class 9, 11 students 'not prepared' for offline exams, urge board to consider online mode

CBSE Class 9, 11 students 'not prepared' for offline exams, urge board to consider online mode

​The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a plethora of challenges for students across the country. The uncertainty led by the contagion has been nothing less nerve-racking for students, who fear attending offline classes or appearing for exams physically. Now, CBSE Class 9 and 11 students have expressed similar apprehensions. Taking to social media, several students have urged the board to consider holding examinations in online mode.

Nidhi Taneja Nidhi Taneja @nidhiindiatv
New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2021 20:54 IST
CBSE Class 9 exams, CBSE Class 11 exams, CBSE exams news, CBSE exams latest news, OnlineExamsfor9tha
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/INDIA TV

CBSE Class 9, 11 students 'not prepared' for offline exams, urge board to consider online mode

The coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a plethora of challenges for students across the country.  The uncertainty led by the contagion has been nothing less than nerve-racking for students, who fear attending offline classes or appearing for exams physically. Now, CBSE Class 9 and 11 students have expressed similar apprehensions. Taking to social media, several students have urged the board to consider holding examinations in online mode.

Students have been flooding Twitter using #OnlineExamsfor9thand11th to voice their objection to offline examinations. Some say that the closure of schools and almost no-classroom teaching has made their situation worse. Many students say that the teachers have not been able to cover the entire syllabus yet. 

"Either the government should give time to Class 11 and 9 students as they did for Class 10 and 12 or hold our test online," a student told India TV Digital. 

READ MORE: NEET 2021: When will the medical entrance exam be held? Here's what Education Minister said

"We are not well prepared for the exams/practicals. My school has not even finished the syllabus. How are they so sure on conducting the exams offline when we had an online school for almost a year," a Noida-based student said. 

"It is not safe for students to take offline exams as teachers have tested positive in many states including Karnataka, Bihar, Mizoram. CBSE should conduct online exams for Class 9, 11," a student shared. 

Echoing similar concerns, a Class 11 student expressed inability for appearing in offline examinations as the pandemic is far from over. "We are not ready to take offline papers. Plus, in some states, teachers, and students are affected after reopening of schools," he wrote.

Recently, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 would be conducted physically from May 4 to June 10. The practical exams are scheduled to happen from March 1. The results of the board exams will be announced by July 15. Practical exams are usually conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams have been delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: 'Hold online exams', students across universities in India urge, demand govt to step in

RELATED VIDEO

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News