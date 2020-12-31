CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates: Education Minister Pokhriyal to announce exam schedule today | Live Update

Image Source : FILE Education Minister Pokhriyal to announce exam schedule today

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal 'Nishank' will announce the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam dates on Thursday at 6 pm. The minister had earlier ruled out considering online examinations. "The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in the written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," the CBSE had said earlier this month. Here are the live updates related to the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam dates announcement:

Nishank earlier told ANI, "Based on suggestions by parents and schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st December and end suspense over the board exams. We will try to announce dates for future exams. Right now, we are not considering the option of online exams."

Latest Education News