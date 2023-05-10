TS SSC Results 2023 OUT, Download Telangana 10th result at bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC Results 2023 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Results 2023 Download: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced the class 10th result today, May 10. Students can download their results from the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC 10th exams were conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023 wherein nearly 5 lakh students appeared for the exam. The results for the same now has been declared. Students can access the BSE Telangana Class 10th result download link at the website of bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Students are required to follow the easy steps given below. The announcement of results has been done by the Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, at Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Complex, opposite L. B. Stadium, Hyderabad.

According to the results, the overall pass percentage is 86.06% of which the score of girl candidates was higher than the boys. As per the result data, the pass percentage for boys is 84.68% and for girls, it is 88.53%. Also, a total of 2793 schools have achieved a 100% pass result whereas 25 schools have recorded a zero pass result.

How to download TS SSC 10th Results 2023?

Visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'TS SSC 10th Results 2023' flashing on the homepage

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

TS SSC 10th Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Download TS SSC 10th Results 2023 and save it for future reference

TS SSC 10th Results 2023: Passing Marks

A student is required a total of 35 percent marks in each subjects to pass in TS SSC 10th Results 2023. If they fail to do so, they would be ask to appear in the supplementary exam.

TS SSC 10th Results 2023: Supplementary exam dates

As per media reports. TS SSC 10th Results 2023 supplementary exam will be held in the month of June.

Direct link to download TS SSC 10th result 2023

TS SSC 10th Results 2023: How to download via SMS

Type this “TS10 ROLL NUMBER“ and send it to 56263. Students will receive the TS SSC Result 2023 in your inbox.

