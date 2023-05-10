Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: When and where to download Chhattisgarh board results

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 releasing today, May 8, 2023. Check time, how to download, last year percentage score and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2023 11:38 IST
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared today, May 7

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will soon declare the  CG board Class 10th and Class 12th final examination results today, May 10. Students can download  CGBSE 10th, and 12th results at the official website of the board at 12 pm. Students can check these results using their roll numbers on the login page available on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. 

CGBSE 10th, and 12th exam was conducted from March 2 to March 24, and Class 12 theory exams at various exam centres across the state. According to media reports, It is expected that  State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 via press conference at 12 PM. 

How and Where to CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023  download?

  • Visit the official website - results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. 
  • Click on the notification link that reads 'CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023' flashing on homepage
  • Enter your credientials and click on the submit button
  • CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 wil appear on the screen
  • Download CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

 

 

  • May 10, 2023 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CGBSE Result 2023: Only half an hour left

    The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations after half an hour. The link to the results will be shared in this article. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website. 

  • May 10, 2023 11:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Supplementary dates to be announced soon

    After the announcement of the results, the board is expected to announce the Supplementary dates. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for more updates. 

  • May 10, 2023 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2023: Will the Chhattisgarh Board 12th and 10th Result 2023 be available offline?

    Generally, the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th results are primarily made available online. However, after the online announcement, schools might receive physical copies of the result sheets. Students can visit their respective schools to collect their individual 10th and 12th result mark sheets.

     

  • May 10, 2023 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Who will announce the results?

    State Education Minister Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam is likely to announce the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 via a press conference at 12 PM. 

  • May 10, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: Nearly 8 lakh students appeared

    According to the data, around 8 lakh candidates appeared in the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. 

  • May 10, 2023 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: What is the result declaration time?

    According to the media updates, it is expected that GBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be released at 12 PM onwards.

