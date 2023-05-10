CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: When and where to download Chhattisgarh board results

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be declared today, May 7

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will soon declare the CG board Class 10th and Class 12th final examination results today, May 10. Students can download CGBSE 10th, and 12th results at the official website of the board at 12 pm. Students can check these results using their roll numbers on the login page available on results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, and 12th exam was conducted from March 2 to March 24, and Class 12 theory exams at various exam centres across the state. According to media reports, It is expected that State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 via press conference at 12 PM.

How and Where to CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 download?