Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th 12th result announced

CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released Class 10th and Class 12th final exam results today, May 10. State education minister Premsai Singh Tekam has made the declaration of results. According to the results, the board recorded a 75.08 percent pass result in class 10th and a 79.96 pass percentage in class 12. Students can download Class 10 and 12 board exam results at the website of results.cg.nic.in.

This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam. The Students can access the Chhattisgarh Board result download link by scrolling down.

CGBSE Results 2023 Chhattisgarh: How to download?

Visit the official website of CGBSE - results.cg.nic.in

Click on the notificatin link that reads 'CGBSE Results 2023 Chhattisgarh Class 10th 12th results'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and submit

CGBSE Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CGBSE Results 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CGBSE Result 2023

CGBSE Results 2023 Chhattisgarh: Toppers list

This year, Rahul Yadav topped the high school exams while Vidhi Bhonsle emerged as the Class 12 topper.

CGBSE Results 2023 10th: Passing Marks

A student is required to obtain at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass in CGBSE Results 2023 10th. If they fail to do so, they will be asked to appear in the supplementary exam.

TS SSC 10th Results 2023: Check the Direct link to Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result

Chhattisgarh 10th result 2023

Link 1

Link 2

Check Chhattisgarh 12th result 2023

Link 1

Link 2

ALSO READ | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana SSC results declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 86.6% pass

ALSO READ | CGBSE Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board releases class 10th and 12th result on cgbse. nic.in, details here