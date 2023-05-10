bse.telangana.gov.in, TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana SSC results to be declared today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC 10th Result 2023 releasing today

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all set to announce TS SSC or Class 10th board exam result 2023 today, May 10, 2023. Students will be able to download their results from the board websites: bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC 10th exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state wherein nearly 5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

According to media reports, the results will be announced by the Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy via press conference. The links to the result will be activated on the board website after the announcement of the results.

Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Steps to Check Manabadi SSC result