Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
bse.telangana.gov.in, TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi Telangana SSC results to be declared today

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 Manabadi will be announced today, May 10. Check result time, and all latest updates on class 10th results.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2023 7:39 IST
Telangana TS SSC Result 2023, 10th class result 2023 ssc telangana, ts ssc results 2023 manabadi
Image Source : INDIA TV TS SSC 10th Result 2023 releasing today

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all set to announce TS SSC or Class 10th board exam result 2023 today, May 10, 2023. Students will be able to download their results from the board websites: bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

TS SSC 10th exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state wherein nearly 5 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. 

According to media reports, the results will be announced by the Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy via press conference. The links to the result will be activated on the board website after the announcement of the results. 

Telangana TS SSC Result 2023: Steps to Check Manabadi SSC result 

  • Students are required to visit the websites at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in
  • Navigate 'TS SSC Result 2023' link available on the homepage
  • Now, enter your essential details in the given space and submit
  • The Telangana TS SSC result 2023 will display on the screen
  • Download TS SSC result PDF and take a printout for further reference

 

Live updates :TS SSC 10th Result 2023 LIVE

  • May 10, 2023 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC Results 2023: Check exam dates

    The Telangana Board conducted the Telangana 10th Exam from April 3 to 13, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

  • May 10, 2023 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

  • May 10, 2023 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    10th result 2023 Telangana Time: 7,39,493 students eagerly waiting for results

    As per media updates, a total of 7,39,493 students appeared for the exam and now all are eagerly waiting for the result. 

  • May 10, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 10th result 2023 link: Check Alternative Websites

    Students will be able to check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

  • May 10, 2023 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC Results 2023 Manabadi: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results

    According to media reports, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the TS SSC Results 2023 today, May 10 at 12 PM

  • May 10, 2023 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC Result 2023 Live: Result expected at 12 am

    According to media reports, the results will be declared around 12 PM, today.

