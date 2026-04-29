Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check details

New Delhi:

The exit poll results for assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry will be declared on Wednesday (April 29). They will be declared after the second and last phase of polling in West Bengal concludes.

The polling for the assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry was held in a single phase on April 9. The coastal state of Tamil Nadu also voted in a single phase on April 23. In West Bengal, the polling is being held in two phases. The first phase was conducted on April 23, and the second phase is underway today.

In the first phase in West Bengal, polling was held in 152 seats, while 142 constituencies are voting in the second phase.

Exit polls are typically carried out by various media organisations and made public only after voting ends, usually post 6:30 pm on polling day. It is important to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the release of any exit poll findings until 6:30 pm on Wednesday (April 29).

When and where to watch Exit Poll Results 2026?

India TV will present the figures from the exit poll survey conducted by Matrize. In addition, the channel will also broadcast a poll of polls, offering an analysis by compiling exit poll data from other leading survey agencies. The results will be available on the India TV platforms listed below:

Live TV: https://www.indiatvnews.com/livetv

English Website: https://www.indiatvnews.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IndiaTVNewsEnglish

WhatsApp Channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va4LODS8PgsPzUEUt31t

You can also watch the live streaming on social media platforms:

X (previously Twitter): https://x.com/indiatv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IndiaTV

What are exit polls and how are they conducted?

The aim of the exit polls is to predict the results of an assembly or parliamentary election. The exit polls are conducted after the voters exercise their franchise. Unlike the opinion polls, exit polls are post-election surveys. It is key to mention here that opinion polls are conducted before the ECI announces the schedule of an election.

For exit polls, various media outlets ask voters from various age groups, genders, castes, and geographical areas who they supported. Note: Exit poll predictions have often gone wrong.

Assembly Elections 2026

In West Bengal, the main contest is between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress and the Left alliance are also in the fray, but analysts have mainly dubbed the elections as a contest between the BJP and the TMC.

In Tamil Nadu, the contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc. The NDA includes the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the BJP, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and other smaller parties such as GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), TR Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), M Jagan Moorthy's Puratchi Bharatham Katchi (PBK), AC Shanmugam's Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK), B John Pandian-led Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), and KC Thirumaran's South Indian Forward Bloc (SIFB).

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc consists of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Congress, Left parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

In Kerala, the contest is between the ruling LDF and the UDF. However, the BJP-led NDA is also expected to make inroads in the state in this year's assembly elections.

In Assam, the contest is between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. In Puducherry, the NDA is led by the AINRC against the Congress-led INDIA bloc.