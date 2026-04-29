Ghaziabad: Massive fire engulfs Gaur Green Avenue society, several floors affected; CM Yogi steps in

Ghaziabad:

Ghaziabad witnessed a major fire incident on Wednesday at the Gaur Green Society’s D Tower, where a blaze erupted on the 9th floor around 8:30 am. The fire rapidly intensified, spreading across multiple floors of the building and triggering a large-scale emergency response.

Nearly seven floors have been severely affected as the flames quickly engulfed both upper and lower levels of the tower. Despite continuous efforts, firefighters have been unable to bring the situation under control even after more than 2.5 hours of operation.

The Uttar Pradesh Fire Service deployed hydraulic firefighting equipment to reach the upper floors; however, access limitations have significantly hampered rescue and containment efforts. The narrow access route in front of the tower—where only a single vehicle can pass due to the society’s park and constrained entry space—has made it difficult for larger fire tenders and advanced machinery to reach the site effectively.

As the fire continues to spread, concerns are mounting over structural safety and potential damage to additional floors. Emergency teams remain on site, working urgently to contain the blaze and prevent further escalation.

CM Yogi takes cognizance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the fire incident. He has directed senior officials to immediately reach the spot and ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out with full urgency.

Officials have been instructed to expedite response efforts, prioritise public safety, and ensure all necessary assistance is provided to those affected by the incident.

Three fire incidents reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Three separate fire incidents were reported from different parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday and Monday night, officials said, adding that no injuries or casualties occurred in any of the cases.

A fire broke out around 2 pm near Sector 76 mandi, where two to three fruit and vegetable shops, along with garbage and scrap, were gutted before fire tenders brought it under control.

In another incident, a fire at Flat No. 1603 in Tower 8 of Nirala Estate, Ecotech-3, allegedly caused by a diya in the prayer area, was doused by the society’s maintenance team using in-house firefighting equipment.

In a third incident in Surajpur area, a fire triggered by a gas leak in an IGL pipeline was quickly extinguished by firefighters and police, though the leak reportedly persisted for some time.

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