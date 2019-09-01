Periyar University UG, PG supplementary result 2019 declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in; check details

Periyar University UG, PG supplementary result 2019

Periyar University UG, PG Supplementary Result 2019: The Periyar University has declared the UG, PG supplementary result 2019.The Periyar University declared the Supplementary Result 2019 online for all the students who appeared for the undergraduate and postgraduate exam earlier in the month. Students can access the Periyar University UG, PG Supplementary Results online by logging onto the official website i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University UG, PG Supplementary Result 2019 | Steps to check scorecard online

Visit the official website of the university i.e., periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Scroll Down and click on 'August 2019 UG/PG Supplementary Results'

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your registration no. and DOB

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download Scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Periyar University UG, PG Supplementary Result 2019 | Information for candidates

In order to check the UG/PG supplementary results of Periyar University, candidates are required to enter the registration number and date of birth in the result link provided on the official website. The Periyar University supplementary results 2019 for the UG/PG programmes will contain the marks secured by the candidates in the supplementary papers appeared for and the qualifying status of the candidate. The candidates must make sure to go through all the details provided on the mark sheet.

