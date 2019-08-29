IBPS RRB 2019: PO, Clerk Prelims result to be declared shortly at ibps.in. Check category-wise cut off here

IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 of prelims exam on the official website-- ibps.in shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website once it is declared.
According to media reports, the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 will be declared by August 30, 2019.
IBPS RRB 2019 | How to check IBPS RRB PO Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in
Step2: Click on 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019' link
Step3: The PDF file will be displayed on your screen
Step 4: Download result and take a printout for future reference.
IBPS RRB 2019 | Expected cut-off
Candidates cam check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 and IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 (Category-wise) expected cut off here
IBPS RRB PO Prelims expected cut off 2019
|Category
|Cut-off
|General
|57-62
|OBC
|52-56
|SC
|46-50
|ST/PwD
|40-45
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims expected cut off 2019
|Category
|Cut-off
|General
|60-70
|OBC
|54-59
|SC
|48-52
|ST/PwD
|45-50
IBPS RRB 2019 | Mains exam details (PO & Clerk)
After clearing the IBPS RRB Prelims, candidates can prepare themselves up for the IBPS RRB Mains 2019 examination for PO and Clerk. IBPS Mains exam dates are given below:
Officers (I, II & III)- September 22, 2019
Office Assistant- September 29, 2019
IBPS RRB 2019 | Mains exam pattern
IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 2019
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40
|50
|Composite time of 2 Hours
|Numerical Ability
|40
|50
|
General Awareness
|40
|40
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|20
|English/ Hindi Language
|40
|40
|Total
|200 Questions
|200 Marks
|2 Hours
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I 2019
|Section
|
No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40
|50
|Composite time of 2 Hours
|Numerical Ability
|40
|50
|General Awareness
|40
|40
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|20
|English/ Hindi Language
|40
|40
|Total
|200 Questions
|200 Marks
|2 Hours
IBPS RRB 2019 | Single level examination (Objective)
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II 2019 (General Banking Officer)
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40
|50
|
Composite time of 2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|40
|50
|Financial Awareness
|40
|40
|
Computer Knowledge
|40
|20
|English/ Hindi Language
|40
|40
|Total
|200 Questions
|200 Marks
|2 Hours
IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II 2019 (Specialist Cadre)
|Section
|
No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40
|40
|Composite time of 2 Hours 30 Minutes
|Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|40
|40
|Financial Awareness
|40
|40
|Professional Knowledge
|40
|40
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|20
|English/ Hindi Language
|40
|40
|Total
|240 Questions
|220 Marks
|2 Hours 30 Minutes
IBPS RRB 2019 Officer Scale - III (Specialist Cadre)
|Section
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Reasoning
|40
|50
|Composite time of 2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|40
|50
|Financial Awareness
|40
|40
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|20
|
English/ Hindi Language
|40
|40
|Total
|200 Questions
|200 Marks
|2 Hours
IBPS RRB 2019 | Negative Marking
There is a negative marking for each wrong answer, the candidate will lose 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS, is a recruitment body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India.
It also provides standardized systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.
