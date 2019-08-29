IBPS RRB 2019: PO, Clerk Prelims result to be declared shortly at ibps.in. Check category-wise cut off here

Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
IBPS RRB 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the IBPS RRB Result 2019 of PO and Clerk prelims exam on the official website-- ibps.in shortly. Candidates can check category-wise cutoff, Mains exam dates and pattern here.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 11:11 IST
Representative News Image

IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 of prelims exam on the official website-- ibps.in shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website once it is declared.

According to media reports, the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 will be declared by August 30, 2019.

IBPS RRB 2019 | How to check IBPS RRB PO Result 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in

Step2: Click on 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019' link 

Step3: The PDF file will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download result and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS RRB 2019 | Expected cut-off

Candidates cam check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 and IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 (Category-wise) expected cut off here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims expected cut off 2019

Category Cut-off
General 57-62
OBC 52-56
SC 46-50
ST/PwD 40-45

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims expected cut off 2019

Category Cut-off
General 60-70
OBC 54-59
SC 48-52
ST/PwD 45-50

IBPS RRB 2019 | Mains exam details (PO & Clerk)

After clearing the IBPS RRB Prelims, candidates can prepare themselves up for the IBPS RRB Mains 2019 examination for PO and Clerk. IBPS Mains exam dates are given below:

Officers (I, II & III)- September 22, 2019

Office Assistant- September 29, 2019

IBPS RRB 2019 | Mains exam pattern

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 2019

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration
Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours
Numerical Ability 40 50

General Awareness

 40 40
Computer Knowledge 40 20
English/ Hindi Language 40 40
Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I 2019

Section

No. of Questions

 Marks Duration
Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours
Numerical Ability 40 50
General Awareness 40 40
Computer Knowledge 40 20
English/ Hindi Language 40 40
Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB 2019 | Single level examination (Objective)             

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II 2019 (General Banking Officer)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration
Reasoning 40 50

Composite time of 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

 40 50
Financial Awareness 40 40

Computer Knowledge

 40 20
English/ Hindi Language 40 40
Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II  2019 (Specialist Cadre)

Section

No. of Questions

 Marks Duration
Reasoning 40 40 Composite time of 2 Hours 30 Minutes
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation 40 40
Financial Awareness 40 40
Professional Knowledge 40 40
Computer Knowledge 40 20
English/ Hindi Language 40 40
Total 240 Questions 220 Marks 2 Hours 30 Minutes

IBPS RRB 2019 Officer Scale - III (Specialist Cadre)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration
Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation

 40 50
Financial Awareness 40 40
Computer Knowledge 40 20

English/ Hindi Language

 40 40
Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB 2019 | Negative Marking

There is a negative marking for each wrong answer, the candidate will lose 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned. 

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS, is a recruitment body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India.

It also provides standardized systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.

