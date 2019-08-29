IBPS RRB 2019: PO, Clerk Prelims result to be declared shortly at ibps.in. Check category-wise cut off here

IBPS RRB 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to release the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 of prelims exam on the official website-- ibps.in shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website once it is declared.

According to media reports, the IBPS RRB PO Result 2019 will be declared by August 30, 2019.

IBPS RRB 2019 | How to check IBPS RRB PO Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS-- ibps.in

Step2: Click on 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019' link

Step3: The PDF file will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download result and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS RRB 2019 | Expected cut-off

Candidates cam check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2019 and IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 (Category-wise) expected cut off here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims expected cut off 2019

Category Cut-off General 57-62 OBC 52-56 SC 46-50 ST/PwD 40-45

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims expected cut off 2019

Category Cut-off General 60-70 OBC 54-59 SC 48-52 ST/PwD 45-50

IBPS RRB 2019 | Mains exam details (PO & Clerk)

After clearing the IBPS RRB Prelims, candidates can prepare themselves up for the IBPS RRB Mains 2019 examination for PO and Clerk. IBPS Mains exam dates are given below:

Officers (I, II & III)- September 22, 2019

Office Assistant- September 29, 2019

IBPS RRB 2019 | Mains exam pattern

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 2019

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Numerical Ability 40 50 General Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/ Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I 2019

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Numerical Ability 40 50 General Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/ Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB 2019 | Single level examination (Objective)

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II 2019 (General Banking Officer)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation 40 50 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/ Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II 2019 (Specialist Cadre)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 40 Composite time of 2 Hours 30 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation 40 40 Financial Awareness 40 40 Professional Knowledge 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/ Hindi Language 40 40 Total 240 Questions 220 Marks 2 Hours 30 Minutes

IBPS RRB 2019 Officer Scale - III (Specialist Cadre)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation 40 50 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/ Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 Questions 200 Marks 2 Hours

IBPS RRB 2019 | Negative Marking

There is a negative marking for each wrong answer, the candidate will lose 1/4th or 0.25 of the marks assigned.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS, is a recruitment body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India.

It also provides standardized systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.

ALSO READ | IBPS Recruitment 2019: PO and Management Trainee registration ends today. Last chance to apply at ibps.in

ALSO READ | Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result to be released shortly. Direct link here

ALSO READ | UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: Third semester result declared, Direct link to check at updeled.gov.in