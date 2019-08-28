Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result to be released shortly. Direct link here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to release the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam result on the official website-- mahresult.nic.in-- shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examinations can check the Maharashtra SSC 2019 supplementary results on the official website once it is uploaded.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'SSC supplementary Result'

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Download the SSC Supplementary result for future reference

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: DIRECT LINK

Check here to check