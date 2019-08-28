Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam Results News
  5. Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result to be released shortly. Direct link here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result to be released shortly. Direct link here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to release the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam result on the official website-- mahresult.nic.in-- shortly. Candidates can check the  supplementary results on the official website once it is uploaded.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2019 12:04 IST
Representative News Image

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result to be released shortly. Direct link here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to release the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam result on the official website-- mahresult.nic.in-- shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examinations can check the Maharashtra SSC 2019 supplementary results on the official website once it is uploaded.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'SSC supplementary Result' 

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Download the SSC Supplementary result for future reference

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: DIRECT LINK

Check here to check

 

 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCancelled Himachal police exam to be held on Sept 8 Next StoryIBPS Recruitment 2019: PO and Management Trainee registration ends today. Last chance to apply at ibps.in  