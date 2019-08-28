IBPS Recruitment 2019: PO and Management Trainee registration ends today. Last chance to apply at ibps.in

Image Source : FILE IBPS Recruitment 2019

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: REMINDER! If you are seeking for bank jobs, then this is the last chance for you to grab the opportunity. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end up its recruitment processing for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee anytime now.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts till today, August 28 on the official website-- ibps.in.

A total of 4,336 vacancies to be notified vacant, quickly register yourself for the posts if interested.

IBPS PO Registration 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Apply online for CRP POMTIX'

Step 3: Click on 'New Registration' tab

Step 4: Login using your registration number and password if you have already registered

Step 5: Enter the required information correctly and click on save and next

Step 6: Upload your photo and signature and click on save and next

Step 7: Enter the details required and submit.

Step 8: Take a print out of the application for future reference.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: List of required documents

Before applying online, candidates will be required to have a scanned (digital) image of his/her photograph, signature, left thumb impression and the handwritten declaration as per the specifications given below.

Photograph Image: (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

The photograph must be a recent passport colour picture.

If you wear glasses make sure that there are no reflections and your eyes can be clearly seen.

Caps, hats and dark glasses are not acceptable. Religious headwear is allowed but it must not cover your face.

Dimensions 200 x 230 pixels (preferred)

File size should be between 20kb-50 kb

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Application fee

General candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee, while Rs 100 is the examination fee for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

A graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Candidate must possess a valid mark-sheet /degree certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 30 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1989and not later than 01.08.1999(both dates inclusive).

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of posts: 4,336

Union Bank of India- 644

Corporation Bank- 62

Bank of India- 899

Allahabad Bank- 500

Bank of Maharashtra- 143

Indian Bank- 201

UCO Bank- 500

Oriental Bank of Commerce- 122

Canara Bank- 203

IBPS PO Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply, pay the fees (online): August 28, 2019

Pre-exam training call letters: September 2019

Pre-exam training: September 23 September 28, 2019

Preliminary examination admit card: October 2019

Online Examination Preliminary: October 12, 13, 19 and 20

Results of IBPS PO Prelims 2019: October/ November 2019

Call letter for online exam Main: November 2019

Online examination Main: November 30, 2019

Declaration of main exam result: December 2019

The download of call letters for interview: January 2020

Conduct of interview: January / February 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.