UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: Third semester result declared, Direct link to check at updeled.gov.in

UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: Third semester result declared, Direct link to check at examregulatoryauthorityup.in

UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: The Examination Regulatory Authority has announced the UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester examination results online. The candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website-- examregulatoryauthorityup.in to check the result.

According to media reports, the UP D.El.Ed 3rd semester 2019 results were supposed to be released last week but were delayed as the mark sheets from Agra, Deoria and Barabanki were not received by the examination board due to Janmashtami which created the delay.

UP D.El.ED Third semester Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit official website updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Result' to get your UP D.El.ED Third semester Result

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download your DELED Result 2019 for third semester

Direct link to check UP D.El.ED Third semester Result 2019