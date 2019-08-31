Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc. 2nd Semester Result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in. Direct link here

Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc. 2nd Semester Result 2019 declared

Calcutta University Results 2019: Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc. 2nd Semester Result 2019 has been declared on the official website-- wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the University's official website

Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc. 2nd Semester Result 2019 | How to check

1. Visit the official website-- wbresults.nic.in

2. Click on ‘Result for Calcutta University BA/BSc 2nd Semester Result’

3. Enter all the required details and click on submit

4. The result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

About Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc. 2nd Semester Result 2019

The Calcutta University Results have been announced for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-II for students who are in all three types of courses i.e. Honours, General and Major. The Result has been issued only to those students who are studying under the CBCS or the Choice Based Credit System.