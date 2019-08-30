Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 released. Check score online at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result released. Check score online at mahresults.nic.in

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared on the official website-- maharesults.nic.in. Candidates can check their MSBSHSE Class 10 supplementary result on the official website now.

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019

maharashtraeducation.com

examresults.net

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019

1. Visit the official website of the board - mahresult.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, Click on 'results' link.

3. Fill in your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details.

4. The result will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

DIRECT LINK-- Check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exam Result 2019

The board has conducted the supplementary examination for the class 10 students from July 17 to 30. The supplementary result will contain details of the candidates such as the name and roll number of the candidates, mother’s name, along with the marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.

