HSSC Recruitment 2019: 0ver 750 vacancies for Operator, Supervisor and other posts, apply at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited application for recruitment for the Operator, Supervisor and other posts on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The online application date has been extended. As per revised date, the HSSC will start online application for advt. no. 14/2019 from September 6, 2019.

A Total number of 755 vacancies have been notified by the Haryana SSC for the posts of Operator, Supervisor and Other. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website, hssc.gov.in on or before September 22, 2019.

HSSC Recruitment 2019 | Important date

Online application starts: September 6, 2019

Last date for submission: September 22, 2019

HSSC Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Total Number of Vacancies: 755

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08

Assistant Accountant: 07

Assistant Programmer: 01

Tubewell Operator: 20

Pipe Fitter: 01

Legal Assistant: 09

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03

Assistant Manager (IA): 36

Tracer: 02

Assistant: 28

Senior Account Clerk: 23

Draftsman Planning: 01

Accounts Clerk: 22

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49

Chargeman Mechanical: 38

Blacksmith: 02

Supervisor: 18

Welder: 05

Turner: 07

Mason: 19

Artificer: 10

Fitter: 11

Earth Work Mistry: 06

Electrician: 28

Plumber: 02

Operator: 284

Assistant Revenue Clerk: 50

Zilledar: 23

Draftsman(Civil): 19

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02

Tracer: 01

Assistant Draughtsman: 14

HSSC Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager (Estate)- Graduate degree in any discipline and Law Graduate (LLB) degree with at least 2 years of experience in relevant fields.

Assistant Accountant- B.Com. Passed with minimum 5 years of experience in handling of Accounts in Public Limited Company/Industrial

Undertaking/Bank. OR M.Com with a minimum of 2 years of working experience in same fields.

Assistant Programmer- Graduate Degree with a one-year Diploma in Computer Application from any recognized University/Institute.

Tube well Operator- 10th Passed with one-year ITI certificate/Diploma from Polytechnic in Electrical/Mechanical trade with at least 4 years relevant experience.

Pipe Fitter- 10th Passed with ITI certificate in Fitter/Plumber Trade.

Legal Assistant- Graduate/LL.B. degree with having at least 2 years of experience in Govt./Commercial organizations/Financial Institution/Banks in drafting of deeds/agreements/terms/conditions/examinations of legal documents and pursuing of legal cases.

Assistant Manager (Electrical)- Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum of 3 years experience or B.E. in Electrical/AMIE (Electrical).

Assistant Manager (Utility)- Three years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 3 years post qualification experience.

Assistant Manager (IA)- Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized institute with a minimum of 2 years experience in the same fields.

Tracer- 10th Passed with 2 years ITI Certificate/Diploma in Draftsmanship with at least 4 years experience.

Assistant- Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 5 years of working experience in a Corporate Fields / Environment.

Senior Account Clerk- B.Com/M.Com. with a minimum 2 years relevant experience in handling of Accounts in a Public Limited Company or

Industrial Undertaking/Bank in the Accounts Stream.

Draftsman planning- 2 years certificate in Draftsmanship (Civil) or 3 years Diploma in Architecture.

Accounts Clerk- B.Com. Passed from any recognized University.

Sub Divisional Clerk- B.A. Passed from any recognized University.

Chargeman Mechanical- 10th Passed with I.T.I. Certificate in Moulder/Turner/Fitter Trade along with 5 years experience in a relevant field.

Blacksmith- 10th Passed with I.T.I. Certificate in Blacksmith Trade along with 5 years experience in a relevant field.

Supervisor- 10th Passed with 3 years diploma in Civil Engineering with 1-year experience in a relevant field.

Welder- 10th Passed with ITI Certificate in Welder Trade along with 2 years experience in the respective field.

HSSC Recruitment 2019 | DIRECT LINK

Click here for the application

How to apply for HSSC Recruitment 2019

1. Visit official HSSC website-- hssc.gov.in - for HSSC Recruitment 2019

2. Click on 'advt. no. 14/2019' to apply

3. Enter all required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your form will be submitted for the HSSC Recruitment 2019.

Note: Candidates should note that the online application link will be available from September 6, 2019, and will be available till September 22, 2019. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website for more details.