DU Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor posts in various departments at du.ac.in; know last date

DU Recruitment 2019

DU Recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for the Assistant Professor post, in the Pay Level-11 of 7th Central Pay

Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the College. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before September 11 2019.

DU Recruitment 2019 | Important date

Last date to apply- September 11, 2019

DU Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy details

Name of the post: Assistant Professor

DU Recruitment 2019 | Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

Candidates should have good academic record with at least 55% (50% for candidates belonging to SC/ST or those who passed their Master’s Degree prior to 19.9.1991 and hold a Ph.D. Degree) or an equivalent grade or B in the 7-point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E & F at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a foreign University. Candidates should have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) for Lecturers conducted by the U.G.C. However, the candidates having Ph.D. degree in the concerned subject are exempted from NET for PG level teaching.

DU Recruitment 2019 | Important note

The details regarding qualifications, experience, general guidelines, general instruction and the list of documents to be attached with the printed copy of the online submitted application form are available on the website of the University and the College as detailed above along with the recruitment advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details carefully before filling up the application form.

DU Recruitment 2019 | Registration for the posts

1. Visit the official website-- du.ac.in or ucms.ac.in

2. Click on 'Online Application for UCMS'

3. Fill out the New Account form with your details.

4. Click on the register button to register.

DU Recruitment 2019 | Steps to apply for UCMS faculty

1. After successful registration, candidates will be able to login to the system

2. Click on login button to start filling the online application form

3. After filling all the details, click on Save button to save data and Proceed

4. At final page, click on Submit. It will redirect you to finally submitted application form

5. Save and take a print out of the application form for future reference

Note: Separate Application is required for each post. For Separate application, Candidates should provide separate email id.

The last date of receipt of duly completed hard copy of online submitted application along with self-attested documents in the College is 21.09.2019

DU Recruitment 2019 | Direct Link

Click here to apply

DU Recruitment 2019 | Official Notification

Click here

