AP POLYCET 2020: First round seat allotment result declared. Direct link to check

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2020: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the result of round 1 seat allotment for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2020 its official website. Candidates who have applied for the AP POLYCET counselling 2020 can check the seat allotment results on the official website-- appolycet.nic.in.

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- appolycet.nic.in

2. Click on candidate’s login section

3. Enter your credentials and login

4. Your AP POLYCET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2020: Direct Link

Click here to check AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2020

