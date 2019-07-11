UGC NET 2019 final answer key released, check at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2019 final answer key released

UGC NET 2019 | National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET final answer key 2019. The candidates can check the answer keys from the official website i.e., ntanet.nic.in. The UGC NET 2019 exam was conducted from June 20 to June 26, in Computer Based Test mode.

UGC NET 2019: Here's how to check final answer key-

Visit the official website–ntanet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Final answer keys UGC NET June 2019”

A PDF containing the answer keys will open.

Check your answer keys and download it for future reference.

UGC NET 2019: Important information for candidates-

The provisional answer keys were released on July 1. The candidates could challenge the answer keys till July 3. The candidates were supposed to submit a sum of Rs. 1000/- for each question challenged. There is no exact date given for the declaration of results.

The candidates must note that they will have to check the official website regularly for an update on the results.

Also Read | TNTET 2019: Answer keys for TET released, check at trb.tn.nic.in

Also Read | BITSAT 2019: Results for third iteration declared, check at bitsadmission.com

Also Read | NEET Counselling 2019: Registration for UG second round counselling commencing today, check at mcc.nic.in