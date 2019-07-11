NEET Counselling 2019: Registration for UG second round counselling commencing today, check at mcc.nic.in

NEET Counselling 2019: Registrations of second round counselling for UG commencing today

NEET Counselling 2019 | The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be commencing with the second round of NEET 2019 UG counselling for medical and dental courses offered across the country today. The Counselling for NEET 2019 is being conducted in the online mode. Candidates will be able to register, make the payment and exercise the choice filling process between July 11 to 13 through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment list under the 2nd round of counselling will be released on July 18.

NEET Counselling 2019: Here's how to check-

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in.

Click on ' Round 2 UG 2019 Seat Allotment Results'.

Enter the required details.

Click on submit.

Your NEET UG 2019 Seat Allotment Results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print for future reference.

NEET Counselling 2019: Important dates-

Round 2 for All India Quota/Deemed Universities/Central Universities/ESIC Colleges Display of Seat Matrix First week of July 2019 Fresh Registration, payment and choice filling July 11 to 13 (up to 5:00 PM) Choice filling ends July 14 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM) Last date for payment July 13 (up to 12:00 noon) Processing of seat allotment July 15 to 17 Allotment Result July 18 Reporting to allotted colleges July 18 to 25 Transfer of vacant seats to the respective states July 25

NEET Counselling 2019: Important information for candidates-

Candidates will have to report to the allotted college between July 18 and 25 to block their seats and for the document verification process. As per the new schedule released by the MCC the mop-up rounds for the Central Universities, Deemed Universities and ESIC will be held from August 13 to 26. The seat allotment list for the Mop-up rounds will be released on July 18. MCC will then transfer the remaining vacant 15% All India Quota seats to the respective state quota on July 25 for further state counselling admissions.

