ILICAT 2019: Indian Law Institute to release first merit list today, check at ili.ac.in

ILICAT 2019: Indian Law Institue to release first merit list today, check at ili.ac.in

ILICAT 2019 | The Indian Law Institute will release the first ILICAT 2019 merit list today. Candidates who appeared in the ILICAT entrance exam 2019 will be able to download the merit list of ILICAT 2019 from the official website i.e., ili.ac.in. The LICAT 2019 first merit list 2019 will be released in the online mode.

ILICAT 2019: Here's how to check merit list online-

Visit the official website-- ili.ac.in.

Click on the link which reads-- ‘LLM merit list 2019’

The ILICAT first merit list will appear on the screen

Check and download the list for future reference

ILICAT 2019: Important information for candidates-

Candidates included in the merit list will be required to submit the requisite admission fee for the course by 15th July 2019. A total of three ILICAT 2019 merit lists will be released by the institute. Candidates not included in the first can wait for the second merit list of ILICAT 2019 to be released on 16th July 2019.

About ILICAT 2019-

The online registration process for ILICAT merit list was started on 1st May 2019 and concluded on 1st June 2019. The entrance examination of ILICAT was conducted on 8th June 2019 at 3 PM in the Indian Law Institute. The result of the entrance exam was declared on 28th June 2019. Candidates who qualified in the written entrance test of ILICAT 2019 were required to attend the viva-voice interview conducted on 3rd July, 2019. The merit list of ILICAT 2019 will contain the names of the candidates who qualified both in the written test and the personal interview. The names of the candidates will be mentioned in the order of their merit.