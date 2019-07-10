UPSSSC 2019 examination schedule released, check at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC 2019 examination schedule released

UPSSSC Examination Schedule 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the examination calendar for the various recruitment examination. The candidates can check the dates for the examination from the official website i.e., upsssc.gov.in.

The dates have been released for the exams that will be conducted from July 2019 to December 2019. The candidates must note that the examination dates are tentative and can be later changed.

About UPSSSC examination schedule 2019-

Combined Junior Subordinate Services Competitive Examination 2016 (II)- July 28, 2019.

Sugarcane Supervisor recruitment examination 2016 (II)- August 31, 2019.

Combined Junior Subordinate Services Competitive Examination 2019- September 14 and 15, 2019.

Homoeopathic Pharmacist recruitment examination 2019- September 25, 2019.

Combined Technical Services examination 2016- October 6, 2019.

Computer Operator Competitive Exam 2016- October 12, 2019.

Junior Assistant Competitive Exam 2019- November 3, 2019.

Combined Junior Engineer and Sub-Architecture Competitive Exam 2016 (II)- November 24, 2019.

Combined Junior Engineer, Computer and Foreman Competitive exam 2018- December 8, 2019.

State Agriculture Production Market Council Competitive exam 2018- December 24, 2019.

