RIE CEE 2019 Result Released: Download your score card at cee.ncert.gov.in

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the results for the RIE CEE 2019 Examination for the B.Sc.B.Ed./ B.A. B.Ed./M.Sc. Ed courses in the online mode on the official website of NCERT -- cee.ncert.gov.in . Candidates appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website.

Those who have cleared the RIE CEE 2019 examination and last qualifying examination, have been shortlisted for the next part of the admission process. 60 per cent weightage is given to the candidate's marks in RIE CEE 2019 examination whereas 40 per cent weightage is given to the candidate's score in the last qualifying examination.

RIE CEE 2019 Result | Here is how to check your score

Step 1: Visit the official website -- cee.ncert.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'RIE CEE 2019 Result'.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future use.