FCI Recruitment 2019: Phase-1 exam result declared for all zones, check at fci.gov.in

FCI recruitment 2019

FCI recruitment 2019 | Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the results of Phase-1 examination for Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Steno Grade-II, Typist, Assistant Grade-III posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website-- fci.gov.in.

FCI recruitment 2019: Here's how to check Phase-1 exam result-

Visit the official website-- fci.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads-- 'Results of Phase 1 examination'.

On the page that opens, click on the result of the zone you want to check.

Click on the result zone given there and enter the required details.

Click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

About FCI Phase-1 exam 2019-

The phase 1 examination was conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2019. The results have been declared for North, East, West, South and North-East zone.

Along with the results of Phase-1 exams, the names of selected candidates for the Phase-II examination have also been declared on the official website.