FCI Recruitment 2019: Phase-1 exam result declared for all zones, check at fci.gov.in

FCI recruitment 2019 | Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the results of Phase-1 examination for Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Steno Grade-II, Typist, Assistant Grade-III posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website-- fci.gov.in.
FCI recruitment 2019: Here's how to check Phase-1 exam result-
- Visit the official website-- fci.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads-- 'Results of Phase 1 examination'.
- On the page that opens, click on the result of the zone you want to check.
- Click on the result zone given there and enter the required details.
- Click on submit.
- The results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a print out for future reference.
About FCI Phase-1 exam 2019-
The phase 1 examination was conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2019. The results have been declared for North, East, West, South and North-East zone.
Along with the results of Phase-1 exams, the names of selected candidates for the Phase-II examination have also been declared on the official website.