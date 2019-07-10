Wednesday, July 10, 2019
     
FCI Recruitment 2019: Phase-1 exam result declared for all zones, check at fci.gov.in

FCI recruitment 2019: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced Phase-1 exam results for Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Steno Grade-II, Typist, Assistant Grade-III posts. Read on to know more about the recruitment

New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2019 12:57 IST
FCI recruitment 2019 | Food Corporation of India (FCI) has declared the results of Phase-1 examination for Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Steno Grade-II, Typist, Assistant Grade-III posts. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website-- fci.gov.in.

FCI recruitment 2019: Here's how to check Phase-1 exam result-

  • Visit the official website-- fci.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads-- 'Results of Phase 1 examination'.
  • On the page that opens, click on the result of the zone you want to check.
  • Click on the result zone given there and enter the required details.
  • Click on submit.
  • The results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a print out for future reference.

About FCI Phase-1 exam 2019-

The phase 1 examination was conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2019. The results have been declared for North, East, West, South and North-East zone.

Along with the results of Phase-1 exams, the names of selected candidates for the Phase-II examination have also been declared on the official website.

