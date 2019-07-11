TNTET 2019: Answer keys for TET released, check at trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) answer keys 2019. The candidates can check the answer key from the official website- trb.tn.nic.in.
TNTET 2019: Here's how to check answer keys-
- Visit the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019-Tentative answer key”
- On the page that opens, click on the link you want to check.
- A PDF containing the answer keys will open.
- Check your answer keys and download it for future reference.
TNTET 2019: Here's how to raise objections against the answer keys-
- The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys by July 15.
- They will have to send along with the proof for the disputed answer keys, in the prescribed format.
About TNTET 2019-
The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on June 8 and June 9, 2019.
For more information, check the official website.
