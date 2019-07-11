TNTET 2019: Answer keys for TET released, check at trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET 2019: Answer keys for TET released

TNTET 2019 | The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) answer keys 2019. The candidates can check the answer key from the official website- trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET 2019: Here's how to check answer keys-

Visit the official website-- trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test 2019-Tentative answer key”

On the page that opens, click on the link you want to check.

A PDF containing the answer keys will open.

Check your answer keys and download it for future reference.

TNTET 2019: Here's how to raise objections against the answer keys-

The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys by July 15.

They will have to send along with the proof for the disputed answer keys, in the prescribed format.

About TNTET 2019-

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on June 8 and June 9, 2019.

For more information, check the official website.

