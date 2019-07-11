BITSAT 2019: Results for third iteration declared, check at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2019: Results for third iteration declared

BITSAT Result 2019 | The third iteration result of BITSAT 2019 has been announced by the Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) in the online mode. The result has been published on the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com. However, a direct link to check BITSAT result 2019 for the 3rd iteration has also been provided below.

BITSAT 2019: Here's how to check 3rd iteration result-

Visit the official website first-- bitsadmission.com.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads-- ‘First degree announcement’.

Enter application number and password.

Click on the ‘proceed’ button

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

BITSAT Result 2019: Important information-

The candidates who have been allotted seats in the 3rd iteration will have to pay the amount of fees. The fees can be paid by July 17. It is necessary to pay the fee else the admission will not be granted to the candidates.

About BITSAT 2019-

The BITSAT 2019 entrance test was conducted from May 16 to 26 in the online mode across various centres as decided by the authorities. The candidates who are declared qualified will be granted admission at the BITS campuses which are located in Goa, Pilani and Hyderabad.

