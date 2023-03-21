West Bengal: 3 killed, 9 injured as state-run bus rams into car near Ishwaripur in Howrah district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal: State-run bus rams into a car near Ishwaripur in Howrah district

West Bengal road accident: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and nine others injured in a collision between a state-run bus and a car in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday morning. According to police, the accident occurred on National Highway 16 in Ishwaripur in the Bagnan police station area.

As many as nine passengers of the bus were injured, and of them, five people were admitted to the Bagnan hospital while the rest were discharged after first aid.

The intensity of the collision caused the car's front end, including its bonnet, to crumple into a heap of metal, they said, adding that parts of the car had to be sliced up with a gas-cutter to take the bodies out. The police further said that the identities of the deceased were not known yet.

The bus was heading towards Kolkata, while the car was going towards Digha in Purba Medinipur when the accident happened, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)

