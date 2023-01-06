Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE West Bengal: 1 dead, 24 injured after bus collides with truck at highway near Madarihat

West Bengal : A bus-truck collision killed at least one person and injured 24 others on the Asian Highway at Madaihat in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday, the police said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 10.30 am when the bus carrying about 30 picnickers from Kamkhyaguri in Alipurduar was on way to Fagu tea garden in neighboring Kalimpong district, the police said.

Madarihat is a hilly terrain in the sub-Himalayan area. The injured were rescued by locals and the police and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Five persons, including the bus driver, were seriously injured in the mishap and were sent to Alipurduar district hospital for further treatment where one of them died. The rest are in stable condition, the police quoted the hospital. There were no casualties in the truck, the police added.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: 3 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Hanumangarh

ALSO READ | Himachal: Maharashtra tourist dies in paragliding accident in Kullu

Latest India News