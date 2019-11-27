Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. We are committed to making a new Maharashtra, says Aaditya Thackeray

Politics Videos

We are committed to making a new Maharashtra, says Aaditya Thackeray

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 27, 2019 12:32 IST ]

We are committed to making a new Maharashtra. There are several first time MLAs and we all felt proud while taking oath, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAjit Pawar likely to be inducted into Maharashtra cabinet Next VideoSuper 100 | November 27, 2019  